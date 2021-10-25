Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

