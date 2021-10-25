Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

