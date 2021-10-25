Albar Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,750,000 Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,000. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises about 1.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

