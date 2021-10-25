Albar Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 620,000 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 620,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,801,000. Canadian Solar comprises about 2.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 1.03% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.