Albar Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $123,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $174,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

F opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

