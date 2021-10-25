Albar Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,386 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of AMAT opened at $137.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

