Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 27,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.