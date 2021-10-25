Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

