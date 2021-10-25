Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

NYSE ALLE opened at $133.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

