Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 111,200 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 393.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $122.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.