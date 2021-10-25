Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 2,589 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 65.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

