Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 57,533 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 50.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $26,530,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

