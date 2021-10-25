Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

