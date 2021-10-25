Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,337 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Allegion worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $22,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

ALLE stock opened at $133.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

