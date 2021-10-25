Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.01 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,901 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.46% of Qualys worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,636 shares of company stock worth $56,045,161. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

