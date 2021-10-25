Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 417,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

