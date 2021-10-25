Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,738.76. 38,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,330. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

