Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.23

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.
ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.