Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.23

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

