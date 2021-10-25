Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.95 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $480.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.90 million to $483.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.