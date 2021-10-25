Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.89. Amarin shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5,143 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 489.49 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

