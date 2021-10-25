Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 10.5% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,335.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,381.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

