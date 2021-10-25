Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 25,521,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,490,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

