Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

