American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.02 billion and the highest is $9.12 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.91 billion to $44.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 1,172,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,596,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

