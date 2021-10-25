American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.02 billion and the highest is $9.12 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.91 billion to $44.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 1,172,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,596,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
