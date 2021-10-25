American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 732.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

