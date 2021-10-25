American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $178.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $186.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

