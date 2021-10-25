American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Lessened by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $284.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

