AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSF opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

