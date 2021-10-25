AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.32 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

