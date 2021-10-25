Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

