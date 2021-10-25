Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,771,719 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,771,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,779,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $603.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,996. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

