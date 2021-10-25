Amundi Buys Shares of 2,038,763 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,038,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,458,000. Amundi owned 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,765. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $229.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

