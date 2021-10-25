Amundi Invests $680.29 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $680,292,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

