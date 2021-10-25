Amundi Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,169,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amundi owned about 0.18% of Facebook as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,373,633 shares of company stock worth $850,120,859 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

FB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.32. The stock had a trading volume of 358,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

