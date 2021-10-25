Amundi Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,243,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.50. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,020. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $250.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

