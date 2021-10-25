Amundi Purchases Shares of 3,727,127 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,727,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,728,000. Amundi owned 0.32% of Starbucks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $191,520,000 after acquiring an additional 458,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,666. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

