Amundi Takes $4.45 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,292,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $14.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,320.94. 36,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,901. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

