Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report sales of $24.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.67 billion. Target posted sales of $22.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $104.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $260.35. 2,487,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

