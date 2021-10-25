Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.58. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 716.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS opened at $23.06 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tenaris by 875.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 93.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

