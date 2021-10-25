Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.95. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,625 shares of company stock valued at $860,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after acquiring an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. 1,836,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.