Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, hitting $87.48. 2,940,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

