Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

