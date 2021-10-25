Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 495.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $615.26 million, a P/E ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 82,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

