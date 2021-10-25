Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.