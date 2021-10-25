Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.90. Masco posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.
Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.01 on Monday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.
In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.