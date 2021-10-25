Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.90. Masco posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.01 on Monday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.