Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.23. 1,960,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.