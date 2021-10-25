Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.30 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $192,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

