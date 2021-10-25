Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT at $63.48

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.65. 370,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

