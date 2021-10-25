Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $91.00

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,414 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

