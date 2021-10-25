Analysts Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

